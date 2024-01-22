Babri slogans raised, cops deployed outside Jamia





The deployment came on the day of the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.





The temple has been built at the site where the 16th Century Babri Masjid once stood, before being demolished by a frenzied mob of 'karsevaks' in 1992.





"The deployment of police personnel outside (the university) is a precautionary measure," a police official said and added that it was done in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony and upcoming Republic Day.





The official said apparently, a protest was organised inside the campus. Nothing happened outside, the official said.





The Jamia Millia Islamia administration said academic activity was not disrupted because of the "protest".





The situation is under control, it said.





"It was just two to three students who engaged in sloganeering. Classes and examination continued without any disruption," an official of the university said. -- PTI

