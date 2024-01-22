Ayodhya all set to welcome Lord Ram, Modi





The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country,





Representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities. The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, the prime minister will address the gathering.





"The prime minister will also interact with 'shramjeevis' associated with the construction of the temple," a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction and management of the Ram temple, said.





Prime Minister Modi will also visit Kuber Tila, where an ancient Shiv temple has been restored. He will perform a 'pooja' there, the member said. The magnificent Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir or Ram temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style.





Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and has 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the temple's ground floor, the idol of Ram Lalla has been placed.





The consecration rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' started from the Saryu river on January 16 and will be completed on Monday afternoon in the 'abhijeet muhurta', according to the trust.





Lakhs of people are expected to watch the event live on TV and online platforms as the central government has announced a half-day off on January 22 and many states followed suit.





Temples across the country have announced special festivities on the occasion. From Washington DC to Paris to Sydney, events have been also planned in various parts of the world by either the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) or Hindu diaspora groups.





Fourteen couples from various parts of India will be the 'yajmaans' (hosts) for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla. The idol was sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj and was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple last Thursday. -- PTI

