Ayodhya: All guests will be given bell for aarti





"From today, Ram Rajya will begin with Pran Pratishtha. All the inequalities will be over. Everyone will behave with love. From Ayodhya the change that will come to the entire country and it will be very beautiful. And everyone will live in harmony. We will live with goodwill. Lord Ram's blessing will fall on everyone," said Acharya Satyendra Das.





"...Everything is happening very well. What Ram Bhakts wanted, is getting fulfilled today...As soon as Ram Lalla is seated...all difficulties will end..." added the priest.





Meanwhile, Ayodhya is set to go down in history with the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple on Monday. The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22.





The day will start with a morning puja followed by the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra', which is expected to start around 12.30 pm and end at 1 pm.





The ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday said that with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Ram Rajya will begin and all the inequalities will be over. All invitees will be given bells for the aarti.