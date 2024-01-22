Ayodhya airport handles 100 chartered flights on Monday





Around 8,000 people were invited for the consecration ceremony.





The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Business Aircraft Operators Association president Captain RK Bali said that 100 chartered flights were booked by various individuals and entities to Ayodhya for Monday and out of them, around 50 were business jets.





The grouping represents business jet operators.





An executive at a leading private jet operator also said the airport handled around 100 flights on Monday.





Earlier in the day, two officials said that at least 100 flight movements, including landings and departures, were expected at the airport. -- PTI

The Ayodhya airport handled around 100 chartered flights on Monday as many people flew into the city to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.