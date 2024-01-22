Ayodhya airport handles 100 chartered flights on Monday

Ayodhya airport handles 100 chartered flights on MondayJanuary 22, 2024 23:36
File image
The Ayodhya airport handled around 100 chartered flights on Monday as many people flew into the city to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.
Around 8,000 people were invited for the consecration ceremony.
The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Business Aircraft Operators Association president Captain RK Bali said that 100 chartered flights were booked by various individuals and entities to Ayodhya for Monday and out of them, around 50 were business jets.
The grouping represents business jet operators.
An executive at a leading private jet operator also said the airport handled around 100 flights on Monday.
Earlier in the day, two officials said that at least 100 flight movements, including landings and departures, were expected at the airport. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Soccer Wrap: Real Madrid recover to beat Almeria; Bayern suffer shock home loss to Werder
A Dani Carvajal strike in the ninth-minute of stoppage time rescued Real Madrid, earning them a 3-2 comeback win at home against bottom side Almeria on Sunday in a frantic LaLiga tussle that was marked by VAR controversy.
Ranji: Pujara reaches memorable milestone as Saurashtra, Rajasthan register wins
Spurred by Chirag Jani's a five-wicket haul, defending champions Saurashtra scripted their first knockout win of the season with a 238-run thrashing of Vidarbha on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Sunday.