Army choppers to shower flowers during aarti





Temple authorities also say that all the guests will be given bells which they will be ringing during the aarti.





The 30 musicians who will be performing will be playing their instruments in unison at some point in time, sources added.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya at around 12 noon.





The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony. Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion.





Following all the Shastriya protocols, the programme of Pran Pratistha will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon.Generally, there are Seven Adhivasas in Pran Pratistha ceremony, and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice.





There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will be overseeing, coordinating and directing all the proceedings of the Anushthan, and the principal Acharya will be Lakshmikant Dixit of Kashi.





Pran Pratishtha will be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of U.P. Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries. -- PTI

