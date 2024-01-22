Anil Ambani, Sunil Mittal arrive in Ayodhya





Antilia, the Ambani residence, is decorated as the nation gets ready to welcome Lord Shri Ram. An Anna Seva Bhandara was also being organized. Ayodhya is set to go down in history with the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple on Monday.





Industrialists Sunil Bharti Mittal and Anil Ambani arrived in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla, scheduled later in the day. Also, the members of the Mukesh Ambani family will be present personally at Ayodhya to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.