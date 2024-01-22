RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
An occasion not merely of triumph but humility too: Modi
January 22, 2024  15:52
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showered flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction team at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister also sprinkled flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and also offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham.

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the dignitaries invited for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya said that the moment of unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is an occasion not merely of triumph but humility too.

"This is a moment of celebration as well as the moment of a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems... but the way, our country untied the knots of history, is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Assam CM's request to Rahul Gandhi: Please don't visit...
Assam CM's request to Rahul Gandhi: Please don't visit...

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava on January 22, as there can be no competition between Lord Ram and the medieval...

Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials

Indian officials on Sunday said that an Indian plane was not involved in a crash in Afghanistan amid reports that an aircraft from India met with an accident there on Saturday night.

India Open: Satwik-Chirag fall in final hurdle
India Open: Satwik-Chirag fall in final hurdle

Home favourites Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down in a tense final against world champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Sang Jae at India Open, settling for their second successive runners-up finish, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series
Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series

England's Harry Brook will miss the five-match Test series against India as the middle-order batsman will return home with immediate effect because of personal reasons, the ECB announced on Sunday.

AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22
AIIMS reverses order, to remain open on January 22

'In continuation of the Office Memorandum dated January 20, all clinical services including the Outpatient Services (OPD) shall remain open to prevent any inconvenience to patients and to facilitate patient care services,' a fresh office...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances