An occasion not merely of triumph but humility too: Modi





Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the dignitaries invited for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya said that the moment of unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is an occasion not merely of triumph but humility too.





"This is a moment of celebration as well as the moment of a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems... but the way, our country untied the knots of history, is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showered flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction team at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister also sprinkled flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and also offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham.