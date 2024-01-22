Amitabh, Abhishek fly to Ayodhya this morning





Amitabh and Abhishek were seen leaving Kalina Airport. The 'Don' actor was seen donning a white kurta pyjama paired with a beige Nehru jacket. Abhishek, on the other hand, kept it casual and wore a hoodie.





Apart from them, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana also left for Ayodhya on Monday morning to attend the grand ceremony.





The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security.





The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha' will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. -- ANI

