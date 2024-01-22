All roads lead to mandir





Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted people as he arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Complex in Ayodhya where the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is taking place today.





"All the guest dignitaries who are coming to witness the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha of the new idol of Shri Ramlala are heartily welcomed and congratulated in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the place of manifestation of Lord Shri Ram, the best among the Saptapuris. Jai Siya Ram!" Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X.





RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The Rampath leading to the mandir has been emptied ahead of PM Modi's arrival.