9 kids sustain burns as DJ van comes in contact with live wire in Amethi





The district police said the incident happened in the Sangrampur area this evening when the children, aged between nine and 15, were returning home on a DJ van after a bhandara programme at a temple to mark the Ayodhya consecration ceremony.





"Suddenly, they came in contact with an 11,000-volt line. In total, nine children got burnt. They were immediately rushed to the district hospital. Eight of them are stable and receiving treatment. One child has been referred to a higher centre in Lucknow," superintendent of police Elamaran G said in a video statement shared by the Amethi police on its verified X account.





Deputy superintendent of police Lallan Singh said there was a bhandara in a Shiva temple in the Durai Ka Purva village of the Sangrampur police station.





The children were part of a procession that was taken out in the same place. Singh said all the injured children were admitted to the Gauriganj district hospital for treatment, and one of them, Nandan Singh (15), was sent to trauma centre in Lucknow as his condition was critical. -- PTI

