5L laddus from Mahakaleshwar temple in Ayodhya





The laddus, weighing about 50 gm each, will be distributed to devotees as prasad on the occasion, he said.





Five trucks, shaped like chariots, decorated in saffron and adorned with pictures of Lord Ram, reached Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with 250 quintals of laddus at around 10.30 pm on Saturday, Mahakaleshwar temple's assistant administrator Moolchand Junwal told PTI.





On Sunday morning, we handed over the prasad to the organisation tasked to distribute it to the faithful, he said.





People greeted the consignment with Jai Shri Ram chants along the nearly 1,000 km route from Ujjain to Ayodhya, according to eyewitnesses. At least 150 temple staffers and people from social organisations were involved in making the laddus over five days in Ujjain, Junwal said. -- PTI

Five lakh laddus prepared at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city have reached Ayodhya ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday, an official said.