RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
5L laddus from Mahakaleshwar temple in Ayodhya
January 22, 2024  09:13
image
Five lakh laddus prepared at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city have reached Ayodhya ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday, an official said. 

The laddus, weighing about 50 gm each, will be distributed to devotees as prasad on the occasion, he said. 

Five trucks, shaped like chariots, decorated in saffron and adorned with pictures of Lord Ram, reached Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with 250 quintals of laddus at around 10.30 pm on Saturday, Mahakaleshwar temple's assistant administrator Moolchand Junwal told PTI. 

On Sunday morning, we handed over the prasad to the organisation tasked to distribute it to the faithful, he said.

People greeted the consignment with Jai Shri Ram chants along the nearly 1,000 km route from Ujjain to Ayodhya, according to eyewitnesses. At least 150 temple staffers and people from social organisations were involved in making the laddus over five days in Ujjain, Junwal said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters
In Pictures - Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters

Images from Day 8 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday.

Court orders criminal defamation case against MP BJP chief, ex-CM Chouhan
Court orders criminal defamation case against MP BJP chief, ex-CM Chouhan

On April 29 last year, Tankha had recorded his preliminary statement in the court in the criminal defamation case.

Tata Institute warns students against protesting Ram temple consecration
Tata Institute warns students against protesting Ram temple consecration

The student union of TISS denied that any protest is being organised.

List of VIPs invited for Ram temple Event
List of VIPs invited for Ram temple Event

While about 8,000 people are in the long list of invitees, the select list features 506 A-listers, including prominent politicians, leading industrialists, top film stars, sportspersons, diplomats, judges and high priests.

Probe how Ram Lalla idol's uncovered eyes leaked: Ayodhya chief priest
Probe how Ram Lalla idol's uncovered eyes leaked: Ayodhya chief priest

The first image of the new idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with eyes covered with a cloth had surfaced on social media late Thursday night.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances