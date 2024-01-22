RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


500 kg of kumkum leaves reach Ayodhya
January 22, 2024  08:58
A spiritual leader carrying kumkum' from Maharashtra's Amravati district for the Ram temple consecration ceremony has reached Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, a local religious body representative said. 

A vehicle laden with 500 kg of kumkum' leaves from Amravati is also en route, he said. On January 18, local MP Navneet Rana attended the function to mark their departure. 

 Spiritual leader Rajeshwar Mauli, who also left for Ayodhya the same day, has reached the holy city in Uttar Pradesh with a silver kalash' (urn) containing 'kumkum', said Jagdish Gupta, president of the Kesari Dharm Samaj in Amravati. 

 Gupta said the kumkum' leaves are being transported in a vehicle shaped like a rath' (chariot) and are expected to reach Ayodhya by Monday or Tuesday.

Kumkum leaves carry profound social and religious significance in India. The much-awaited consecration event at Ram temple will be held in Ayodhya on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals. 

The shrine will be opened to the public a day later. The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue. PTI
