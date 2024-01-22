13 arrested in Mira-Bhayander: Fadnavis





"Also was constantly in touch with Mira Bhayender CP till 3.30 am. Police were instructed to take strictest action against the culprits. 13 have been arrested so far & detailed analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify & arrest others involved too.





"There will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law in their own hands and attempts to disturb the law & order situation in Maharashtra.





"A clash broke out between members of two communities during a vehicle rally on the outskirts of Mumbai following which six persons were detained," police said on Monday.





Tension gripped the area at around 10.30 pm on Sunday when a group of 10 to 12 people in three cars and on as many motorcycles were taking out a rally from Naya Nagar under Mira Bhayandar police jurisdiction and chanting slogans in praise of Lord Ram, ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.





While chanting slogans, some of the persons allegedly burst firecrackers, following which a group of locals came out with wooden sticks. They had an argument with the participants and attacked their vehicles, an official said. The people moving on the vehicles were also thrashed, he said.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the Mira Road-Bhayandar incident: "About the incident occurred last night at Mira Road: "I took detailed info on what happened in Naya Nagar in Mira Bhayender last night itself.