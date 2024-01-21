RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UNGA president to visit India; to meet Jaishankar: Official
January 21, 2024  08:28
EAM S Jaishankar and UNGA President Dennis Francis/File image
EAM S Jaishankar and UNGA President Dennis Francis/File image
President of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis is undertaking an official visit to India from January 22 to 26 during which he will visit New Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai and also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, according to an official statement issued by his office. 

During his five-day trip, Francis will hold bilateral discussions with the India leadership and engage with civil society, leading think tanks, embark on field visits and participate in events related to sustainability, multilateralism, accessibility, and digital public infrastructure, among other engagements. 

In New Delhi, the UN General Assembly president will hold a bilateral meeting with the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. 

The discussions are expected to focus on the his priorities, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and India's engagement and contribution to the United Nations, reiteration of invitation to participate in the inaugural Sustainability Week (15-19 April 2024, in New York) and reflections on the Summit of the Future, which will take place in September 2024, in New York, the statement said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles
Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles

The duo lost their second round men's doubles match to Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia at the Australian Open.

Anup Jalota Will Sing New Bhajans In Ayodhya
Anup Jalota Will Sing New Bhajans In Ayodhya

The 70-year-old singer flew into Ayodhya on Friday afternoon with his crew and has a couple of performances in the city apart from attending the temple inauguration.

The New York Stadium Which Will Host India-Pakistan Game
The New York Stadium Which Will Host India-Pakistan Game

The 34,000-seat Nassau County international cricket stadium in New York is expected to be filled to the brim when India take on Pakistan on June 9.

Biden dials Netanyahu after a month, reiterates two-state solution to end war
Biden dials Netanyahu after a month, reiterates two-state solution to end war

The US President also discussed the ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages under Hamas captivity and reviewed the situation in Gaza.

When Sun's Rays Touch A Shiva Linga...
When Sun's Rays Touch A Shiva Linga...

The sun makes its annual visit to the Gavi Gangadhareshwara cave temple in Bengaluru.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances