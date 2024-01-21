UNGA president to visit India; to meet Jaishankar: Official





During his five-day trip, Francis will hold bilateral discussions with the India leadership and engage with civil society, leading think tanks, embark on field visits and participate in events related to sustainability, multilateralism, accessibility, and digital public infrastructure, among other engagements.





In New Delhi, the UN General Assembly president will hold a bilateral meeting with the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.





The discussions are expected to focus on the his priorities, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and India's engagement and contribution to the United Nations, reiteration of invitation to participate in the inaugural Sustainability Week (15-19 April 2024, in New York) and reflections on the Summit of the Future, which will take place in September 2024, in New York, the statement said. -- PTI

President of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis is undertaking an official visit to India from January 22 to 26 during which he will visit New Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai and also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, according to an official statement issued by his office.