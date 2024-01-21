RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Uddhav sent Ram temple invite by speed post
January 21, 2024  13:30
image
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has been sent an invitation by speed post for the Ram temple consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on Monday.

Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut hit out at the government over the manner in which the Thackeray family has been treated.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant, who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said speed post is used to ensure the invitation reaches faster and it has been done.

However, Raut reacted sharply to the speed post invite saying, "You worship Lord Ram, and rule like Ravan (demon king). Lord Ram will curse you. All film stars are invited but the Thackeray family that has been closely associated with movement is treated in such a manner."

Uddhav Thackeray will be in Nashik for a two-day visit from Monday.

He will offer prayers at the Kalaram temple there and perform a 'maha aarti' on the Godavari river bank on Monday.

On Tuesday, he will participate in a day-long convention of his party in Nashik.

The much-awaited Ram temple consecration will be held in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.

While more than 7,000 people are in the long list of invitees, the select list features 506 A-listers.

Those attending the 'Pran Prathishtha' also include people linked to the agitation for the temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar are among the prominent people to be invited.

Almost all opposition leaders invited to the ceremony have declined to attend the ceremony, with the Congress calling it a BJP-RSS event.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles
Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles

The duo lost their second round men's doubles match to Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia at the Australian Open.

Aus Open PIX: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek
Aus Open PIX: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek

Images from Day 7 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

Can anyone stop Djokovic at Australian Open?
Can anyone stop Djokovic at Australian Open?

Australian great Rod Laver says engravers should get to work putting the world number one's name on the Grand Slam trophy for an 11th time.

Ram Lalla's eyes can't be revealed before...: Chief priest
Ram Lalla's eyes can't be revealed before...: Chief priest

If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol are going viral'

In Pictures - Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed
In Pictures - Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed

Shoaib Malik took no time to move on from his separation from Indian tennis great Sania Mirza as he tied the knot with Pakistan actress Sana Javed.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances