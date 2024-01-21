RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two criminals injured in police encounter in UP's Noida
January 21, 2024  11:03
File image
File image
Two criminals were injured during an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Sunday.  

According to officials, the two miscreants, identified as Anuj and Nitin, were injured during an encounter around 5:00 a.m. at Noida Sector 49.  

The accused, Anuj and Nitin, were wanted for stabbing a man identified as Mehndi Hasan to death at Baraula village in Noida on Saturday.  

The victim was stabbed and sustained severe injuries. 

He was admitted to a hospital nearby, where he died during the treatment, police said, adding that the reason behind the attack seemed to be an old enmity.  

On Sunday, police were trying to chase both the accused, Anuj and Nitin, in order to arrest them. 

The miscreants tried to escape and fired at the police.  

The police claimed to have fired in retaliation after the accused, allegedly opened fire while trying to escape.  

"The duo sustained injuries in the firing and have been taken to district hospital for treatment," the police said.  

Further investigation into the case is underway, they added. -- ANI 

