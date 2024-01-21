RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Probe how Ram Lalla idol's uncovered eyes leaked: Chief priest
January 21, 2024  08:22
image
The chief priest of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Saturday demanded an investigation after photographs purportedly showing the uncovered eyes of the idol of Ram Lalla were leaked before its January 22 consecration. 

The first image of the new idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with eyes covered with a cloth had surfaced on social media late Thursday night. 

A day later, photos of the idol without the cover circulated on social media platforms. 

"The eyes of Lord Ram's idol cannot be revealed before the pran pratishtha is completed. If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol went viral on social media," chief priest Satyendra Das said. 

Office bearers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the temple trust rejected releasing any photographs. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles
Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles

The duo lost their second round men's doubles match to Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia at the Australian Open.

The New York Stadium Which Will Host India-Pakistan Game
The New York Stadium Which Will Host India-Pakistan Game

The 34,000-seat Nassau County international cricket stadium in New York is expected to be filled to the brim when India take on Pakistan on June 9.

Biden dials Netanyahu after a month, reiterates two-state solution to end war
Biden dials Netanyahu after a month, reiterates two-state solution to end war

The US President also discussed the ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages under Hamas captivity and reviewed the situation in Gaza.

When Sun's Rays Touch A Shiva Linga...
When Sun's Rays Touch A Shiva Linga...

The sun makes its annual visit to the Gavi Gangadhareshwara cave temple in Bengaluru.

Modi's Politics Of The Ram Temple
Modi's Politics Of The Ram Temple

Narendra Modi has proved through execution of this event in Ayodhya that amongst all his contemporaries in politics he knows ordinary Indians like none other, notes Sheela Bhatt.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances