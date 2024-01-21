RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Old Ram Lalla idol to be placed in front of new
January 21, 2024  14:47
image
The old idol of Ram Lalla, kept in a makeshift shrine, will be placed in front of the new idol which will be consecrated at the temple here on January 22, said Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

He also said that more than Rs 1,100 crore has so far been spent in constructing the Ram Temple and another Rs 300 crore might be needed to complete the work.

A 51-inch Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple last week.

Three idols of Lord Ram were built from which the one sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for 'Pran Prathistha'.

When asked what would happen to the other two idols, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said, "We shall place them in the temple with all honour and respect. One of the idols will be kept with us since we will need it to measure the clothes and ornaments of Prabhu Shri Ram."

About the original Ram Lalla idol, Giri said, "It will be placed in front of Ram Lalla. The original idol is very important. It is five to six inches in height and cannot be seen from a distance of 25 to 30 feet. That is why we needed a bigger idol."

When asked about the cost incurred in constructing the Ram temple he said, "More than Rs 1,100 crore have been spent and it is likely that Rs 300 crore more will be needed since the construction is not complete yet. One storey is completed and we are going to build one more storey."

On the selection of the Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, Giri said, "It was very difficult for us to choose one idol out of three. All of them are very beautiful all followed the criteria provided by us."

"The first criterion was that the face should be child-like with a divine glow. Lord Ram was "ajaanbaahu" (a person whose arms reach near the knees). So the arms should be of that length."

The one chosen for the consecration ceremony was 'stout and had a good personality'. The limbs were in the correct proportion, the treasurer of the  Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

"The delicate nature of the child was also visible to us while the ornaments were also very nicely and delicately engraved. It increased the beauty of the idol," he said.

Asked how much time the trust members took to select the best among the three idols, Giri said, "I went to Ayodhya every month and visited the places where the idols were being carved. Those sites were barred from the public. The sculptors took around four to five months to build the idols. After those were finished, we took a look at the idols for a day and took a decision."

After 500 years, a special event is being organised in India, and 'we see it as Deepavali', he said.

"We celebrate Diwali each year, but this is a historic one. After so much struggle, Lord Ram will be seated in his original place with love and respect. This is the feeling which is prevailing in the country."

Giri said that the youths of the country are tilting towards spiritualism.

"They are intellectuals. They think logically and need scientific proof. Yet they are engrossed in spiritual and nationalistic emotions."

Taking a jibe at those making snide comments on Sanatan Dharma, he said people must understand what Dharma means.

"It is neither religion nor is it the way of worship. Dharma is the underlying laws that govern nature and faith. You may or may not believe in science but scientific principles exist. In the same way, the principles of Dharma are eternal. People who understand and follow them benefit while those who ignore them don't gain any benefit," Giri added.  -- Arunav Sinha/PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles
Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles

The duo lost their second round men's doubles match to Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia at the Australian Open.

Aus Open PIX: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek
Aus Open PIX: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek

Images from Day 7 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

Can anyone stop Djokovic at Australian Open?
Can anyone stop Djokovic at Australian Open?

Australian great Rod Laver says engravers should get to work putting the world number one's name on the Grand Slam trophy for an 11th time.

Ram Lalla's eyes can't be revealed before...: Chief priest
Ram Lalla's eyes can't be revealed before...: Chief priest

If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol are going viral'

In Pictures - Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed
In Pictures - Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed

Shoaib Malik took no time to move on from his separation from Indian tennis great Sania Mirza as he tied the knot with Pakistan actress Sana Javed.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances