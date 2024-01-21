RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi visits Ram Setu's origin point, Arichal Munai, ahead of 'pran pratishtha'
January 21, 2024  11:15
In the last legs of his spiritual journey leading up to the pran pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a visit to the Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi.  

Arichal Munai is believed to be the point from which the Ram Setu was built.  

Prime Minister Modi was pictured offering a floral tribute at the Arichal Munai point.  

Later in the day, Modi will visit Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple in Rameshwaram.  

The name Kothandarama means Rama with the bow. 

It is located in Dhanushkodi. According to popular belief, it was at this place that Ravana's brother Vibhishana first met Lord Ram and sought refuge.  

According to legends and ancient scriptures, this is also the place where Lord Ram conducted the coronation of Vibhishana.  

Dhanushkodi is place where Lord Ram is believed to have taken the vow to defeat Ravana and proceeded to Lanka. -- ANI
