Man held for threatening to blow up Ram temple
January 21, 2024  17:21
image
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Araria district of Bihar for calling up the police and threatening to 'blow up' the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, a senior official said on Sunday.

Intekhab Alam, the caller, was arrested from his home at Balua Kaliyaganj in Palasi police station area late on Saturday, Superintendent of Police of Araria, Ashok Kumar Singh, said.

"The man had on January 19 dialled 112, the number on which citizens can seek emergency help. He claimed his name was Chhota Shakeel and that he was a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim," Singh told PTI.

"Alam said over phone that he would blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22... he does not have a criminal record, but seems to be mentally unstable," the SP said.

Singh said 'in view of the sensitivity of the issue', a case has been registered at Palasi police station. His mobile phone has also been seized by police.

The police officer said 'as soon as the call was received, details were shared with the cyber cell. The mobile number from which he had made the call was found to be registered in the name of his father'.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on January 22.   -- PTI
