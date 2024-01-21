Himachal's Cong govt announces holiday on Jan 22

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced a public holiday on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.





Sukhu visited the Ram temple in Shimla during the day and also appealed to the people of the state to light earthen lamps at home on the occasion.





"The central government has announced a half-day holiday on January 22 but we are announcing a full-day holiday...," he told reporters outside the temple.





Apparently referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the chief minister further said, "Lord Ram does not belong to a particular political party, he is everyone's ideal and the culture of the country."





"I will light a lamp in my house and encourage others to do the same. I will visit the temple in Ayodhya soon," Sukhu said.





He further said that a statue of Lord Ram would be built in Jakhu.





The 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. -- PTI

