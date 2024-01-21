RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Himachal's Cong govt announces holiday on Jan 22
January 21, 2024  15:43
image
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced a public holiday on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Sukhu visited the Ram temple in Shimla during the day and also appealed to the people of the state to light earthen lamps at home on the occasion.

"The central government has announced a half-day holiday on January 22 but we are announcing a full-day holiday...," he told reporters outside the temple. 

Apparently referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the chief minister further said, "Lord Ram does not belong to a particular political party, he is everyone's ideal and the culture of the country."

"I will light a lamp in my house and encourage others to do the same. I will visit the temple in Ayodhya soon," Sukhu said.

He further said that a statue of Lord Ram would be built in Jakhu.

The 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles
Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles

The duo lost their second round men's doubles match to Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia at the Australian Open.

Aus Open PIX: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek
Aus Open PIX: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek

Images from Day 7 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

KP on how to play spin in India
KP on how to play spin in India

England batting great Kevin Pietersen has said his relentless defensive drills at the nets was the mantra to his success during the triumphant 2012-13 tour of India.

Can anyone stop Djokovic at Australian Open?
Can anyone stop Djokovic at Australian Open?

Australian great Rod Laver says engravers should get to work putting the world number one's name on the Grand Slam trophy for an 11th time.

Ram Lalla's eyes can't be revealed before...: Chief priest
Ram Lalla's eyes can't be revealed before...: Chief priest

If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol are going viral'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances