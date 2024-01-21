RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Constructed Ram Temple to last a thousand years: L&T
January 21, 2024  18:09
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Sunday said that it has designed and built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The much-awaited Ram temple consecration will be held on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened to the public a day later.

As mandated by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Larsen & Toubro has successfully designed and built the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, establishing a new milestone in architectural grandeur, the construction firm said in a statement.

The temple stands within a 70-acre complex, with its design rooted in the ancient Nagara style of architecture.

Constructed to last a thousand years, the temple is 161.75 feet in height, 380 feet in length, and 249.5 feet in width.

It will be a three-story temple comprising five mandaps -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Gudh Mandap, Kirtan Mandap, and Prarthana Mandap -- along with the Main Shikar.

"In designing and constructing the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the Government...." L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

L&T is a $23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, Hi-Tech manufacturing and services.

It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.   -- PTI
