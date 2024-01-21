Commandos to man Rahul's yatra route tomorrow: Himanta

Commandos to man Rahul's yatra route tomorrow: HimantaJanuary 21, 2024 11:29
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Nyay Yatra, in Jorhat, Assam/ANI Photo
The government will deploy commandos on sensitive routes of minority-dominated areas where Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra will proceed on Sunday, the day the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya is to be held, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
More details soon. -- PTI
