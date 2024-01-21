RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AIIMS to remain open on January 22
January 21, 2024  12:28
image
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has clarified that all clinical services will remain open on January 22, 2024 to provide seamless and uninterrupted patient care.
