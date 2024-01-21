AIIMS to remain open on January 22

AIIMS to remain open on January 22January 21, 2024 12:28
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has clarified that all clinical services will remain open on January 22, 2024 to provide seamless and uninterrupted patient care.
