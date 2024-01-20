RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US destroys 3 Houthi anti-ship missiles in Red Sea
January 20, 2024  08:45
File image
File image
The United States carried out a fresh round of attack against the Houthi rebels in Yemen destroying three anti-ship missiles in the Red Sea.  

The White House confirmed in a statement that this was the fourth preemptive action taken by the US military amid boiling tensions in the Red Sea.  

"This morning, US forces conducted three successful self-defence strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. This is the fourth preemptive action that the US military has taken in the past," White House said in a statement on Friday.  

The US Central Command informed that the attack was carried out at around 6:45 pm (Sanaa time) after the anti-ship missiles "presented an imminent threat" to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region.  

"As part of ongoing efforts to protect freedom of navigation and prevent attacks on maritime vessels, US Navy ships are present in the Red Sea. On Jan. 19 at approximately 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command forces conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch," the US Central Command posted on X.  

"US forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region. US forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defense. This action will make international waters safe and secure for US navy vessels and merchant vessels," it added. -- ANI   
