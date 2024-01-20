RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
TISS warns students against holding protests on Jan 22
January 20, 2024  19:07
image
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has cautioned its students against holding any protest on its campus in Mumbai against the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and warned them of action by law-enforcement agencies.
 
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, on the other hand, will hold programmes, such as the inauguration of a 'gaushala' (cow shelter) and recitation of a poem based on the epic Ramayan, to mark the occasion.
 A notice issued by TISS on January 18 said it was brought to the notice of the administration that a few students were planning to organise protests in the old or new campus of the institute against the Ram Janmabhoomi 'pran pratisthan' on January 22.
 
"We strictly warn students not to participate in any such activities or demonstrations, failing which the law-enforcing agency will take necessary action against students found indulging in such activities," the notice said.
 
Meanwhile, IITB will inaugurate a new 'gaushala on' January 22 and have a recitation of 'Geet Ramayan', penned by noted Marathi poet G D Madgulkar, on the campus.
 
This, however, has drawn criticism from Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle, a left-leaning students' organisation at IITB.
 
"A line of events being carried out by the @iitbbombay administration shows it has started crawling in front of Hindutva political forces, giving up the principle of secularism in the Indian Constitution," the APPSC IIT-B tweeted. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held
Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held

A day after 12 students and two teachers were killed in a boat accident in Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat, three persons, including a manager of a contractor, have been arrested, said a police official on Friday.

Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes
Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes

The development comes amidst officials of the foreign ministries from the two sides exchanged goodwill messages.

Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath
Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath

Singh said the Modi government has changed the approach adopted by previous governments that the border areas are buffer zones between the plains and the potential adversary.

Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad
Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad

In selectors' radar, Kumar Kushagra gets maiden India A call-up against England Lions

SEE: Face of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya temple revealed
SEE: Face of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya temple revealed

The new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances