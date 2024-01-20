RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Temples across US gear up for Ram mandir event
January 20, 2024  10:01
Rituals being performed at the Ram temple ahead of 'pran pratishtha, in Ayodhya on Friday./ANI Photo
Hundreds of temples dotted across the United States are gearing up to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next week, with thousands of Indian Americans likely to attend a series of events beginning this week. 

Ayodhya is re-emerging from destruction and neglect, epitomising the eternal nature of Sanatana Dharma. 

The upcoming consecration at Ram Lalla Mandir after 550 years is bringing immense joy to the city and nearly a billion Hindus across the world, Kalyan Viswanathan, president of the Hindu University of America said in a blog post. 

The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple wiil be held on January 22. 

The construction of Lord Ram's temple at Ayodhya Dham, after a wait of 500 years, marks an important day of faith and celebration for Hindus worldwide said Kapil Sharma from the Shri Sita Ram Foundation in Texas, which has organised Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Pran Pratishtha celebration at its temple in Houston. 

The celebration will begin with the Sundarkand, followed by cultural programmes of dance, singing, and music. 

This will be followed by a havan and Lord Ram's Pattabhishek, culminating in a procession of Lord Ram and prasad (food) distribution. -- PTI
