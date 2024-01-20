RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ram temple is step towards 'Akhand Bharat': MP CM
January 20, 2024  17:36
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the construction of a new Ram temple in Ayodhya was a step forward towards `Akhand Bharat' or undivided India.
  
If God wishes, Akhand Bharat will extend as far as Afghanistan, he said at a mass Hanuman Chalisa chanting event here. 

The event in Bairagarh area was organised ahead of the consecration of the temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

"It is God's will that the construction of Lord Ram's temple should definitely be a big step towards `Akhand Bharat'," Yadav said, addressing the gathering. 

It was a matter of good fortune for the country's citizens that the temple was being built after a "struggle of 30-32 years from 1990-1992", he said, adding that several generations fought for the temple for nearly 500 years.

The earlier temple of Lord Ram built at the site by Emperor Vikramaditya was a "thorn in the eyes of the enemies", and when India was passing through bad times, "tyrants destroyed it", he said.

In the same way, India lost Sindh, Punjab was divided, and Pakistan was formed after the Partition in 1947, the chief minister said.

"If God wishes, Akhand Bharat will be formed again, if not today, then tomorrow; not only up to Sindh or Punjab but even Afghanistan. It is the wish of all of us that we should be able to see Nankana Sahib," Yadav further said. 

Nankana Sahib, one of the most important religious places for the Sikhs, is located in Pakistan's Punjab province. 

The Madhya Pradesh government has already announced a half-day for government offices and holiday for all schools and colleges in the state on January 22. -- PTI 
