Ram temple: Half-day holiday in Jamia Millia, DU
January 20, 2024  00:26
A view of Jamia Millia Islamia varsity/File image
The Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools along with Delhi University will remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22 on account of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. 

According to official notifications released by these universities on Friday, the varsities and the institutions, centres and offices under them shall observe half-day on Monday. 

However, all pre-scheduled examinations and meetings in Jamia will be held as usual. 

The interviews/selection committees/examination practicals scheduled for the day in Delhi University shall also continue according to the schedule already notified by the faculty department concerned, read the DU notification. 

"The officiating vice-chancellor, JMI, in view of the government of India vide office Memorandum F.No 12/7/2023 JCA government of India has approved that the university and its maintained institutions/centres/offices including Jamia schools shall remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22, 2024 on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya," the notification by JMI said. -- PTI
