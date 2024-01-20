RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ram temple decked up with flowers, special lights
January 20, 2024  16:10
With just two days to go for the consecration ceremony, the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been decorated with "rich stocks" of flowers and special lights for the mega event, officials said on Saturday.

The entire temple town is in the grip of religious fervour or as the locals say, Ayodhya Rammay ho rahi hai.

Sources in the temple trust said "rich stocks" of flowers have been used for the decoration and special floral designs have been made to deck up the temple for the big day.

"These are all natural flowers and due to winter can last longer. So they will remain fresh on the day of the consecration ceremony. The fragrance and the aesthetic appeal of these vibrant flowers have lent another layer of divinity to the temple," a source told PTI.

He said separate teams were made for floral decoration and illumination work and they are all working in tandem under the guidance of the trust officials.

The source said decorative lights used for outer illumination are themed on diya, so as to give a traditional look and highlight the ornate elements of the temple.

"Inside the garbh griha, the traditional diya will be used," he said, adding, the soft illumination on the inner side of the temple will highlight the architectural elements while the outer illumination will get turned on only after evening.

The new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon, brought there on a truck earlier.

The first image of the new idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum with eyes covered with a cloth had surfaced on social media late Thursday night.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple here will take place on January 22 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries. 
