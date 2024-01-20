RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ram Lalla's eyes can't be revealed...: Chief priest
January 20, 2024  13:37
image
Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, said on Saturday that the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha'. 
 
The 'Pran Praishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. 

The idol of the lord, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday.
 
However, pictures of the Ram Lalla idol with 'naked' eyes surfaced on the internet. 
 
Speaking to ANI, Das said, "The eyes of Lord Ram's idol cannot be revealed before Pran Pratishtha is completed. The idol where the eyes of Lord Ram can be seen is not the real idol. If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol are going viral."
 
"All the procedures will be carried out as usual. However, the eyes of Ram Lalla will not be revealed until the 'Pran Pratishtha'," he added. 
 
He also spoke about the procedures for carrying the tent idol of Shri Ram Lalla to the temple. 
 
 "It will be established in the Sanctum Santorum of the temple, where the new idol will be installed. There is also no auspicious timing for this. An auspicious timing is predicted when something new has to be done. This is a procedure," he added.
 
 Acharya Das further said, "The question is who will carry the idol to the temple. Earlier, the Chief Minister carried the idol from the tent to the temporarily built temple. CM Yogi may himself carry the idol to the temple." 
