RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra resumes from Boginadi in Assam
January 20, 2024  11:03
File image
File image
Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed its Assam leg on the third day in the state on Saturday with Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the march setting off from Boginadi in Lakhimpur district. 

As the entourage started with Gandhi's bus in the front, the leader was greeted by bystanders along the road. 

This prompted him to get off at a couple of places, interact with the people and also walk a few metres with them. 

As per the schedule shared by the party, the Yatra will take its morning break at Govindapur (Laluk), where senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Borah and Debabrata Saikia will address a press conference. 

The journey will resume from Harmuti in the afternoon and enter Arunachal Pradesh through Gumto, where the flag handover ceremony will be held. 

In the neighbouring state, Gandhi is scheduled to take part in a 'padayatra' (foot march) from Meithun Gate, Itanagar, and address a meeting. 

The entourage will spend the night at Chimpu village near Itanagar, as per the schedule. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held
Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held

A day after 12 students and two teachers were killed in a boat accident in Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat, three persons, including a manager of a contractor, have been arrested, said a police official on Friday.

Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes
Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes

The development comes amidst officials of the foreign ministries from the two sides exchanged goodwill messages.

Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath
Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath

Singh said the Modi government has changed the approach adopted by previous governments that the border areas are buffer zones between the plains and the potential adversary.

Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad
Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad

In selectors' radar, Kumar Kushagra gets maiden India A call-up against England Lions

7 Cliches Of Movie Criticism & Reporting
7 Cliches Of Movie Criticism & Reporting

This isn't a hatchet job, and my excuse for the exercise is my feeling that when you invert some of the clichés mentioned here, you might just arrive at the portals of genuine movie-making energy, says Sreehari Nair.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances