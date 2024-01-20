RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Plot to kill Pannun: Accused may be extradited to US
January 20, 2024  11:18
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
A Czech court has ruled that Prague can extradite to the United States, the 52-year-old Indian man, Nikhil Gupta, who is accused by the United States of involvement in the alleged attempt to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Czech-based media outlet Seznam Zpravy reported, citing judicial database Infosoud.  

However, the extradition of Gupta, still requires the approval of Czech Justice Minister Pavel Blazek, the publication reported.  

Gupta was detained in Prague in June last year on the basis of a bilateral US-Czech extradition treaty.  

According to the Czech news website, Gupta is now in Prague's Pankrac prison.  

The Prague high court upheld the ruling made by the first-instance court during a closed hearing this week.  

Referring to Pannun, Gupta's lawyer, Petr Slepicka in his argument at the Prague high court stated, "In the opinion of the Indian government, he threatens the security of the Republic of India and is a comparable threat to it as Osama bin Laden is to the USA," reported Seznam Zpravy. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held
Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held

A day after 12 students and two teachers were killed in a boat accident in Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat, three persons, including a manager of a contractor, have been arrested, said a police official on Friday.

Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes
Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes

The development comes amidst officials of the foreign ministries from the two sides exchanged goodwill messages.

Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath
Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath

Singh said the Modi government has changed the approach adopted by previous governments that the border areas are buffer zones between the plains and the potential adversary.

Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad
Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad

In selectors' radar, Kumar Kushagra gets maiden India A call-up against England Lions

7 Cliches Of Movie Criticism & Reporting
7 Cliches Of Movie Criticism & Reporting

This isn't a hatchet job, and my excuse for the exercise is my feeling that when you invert some of the clichés mentioned here, you might just arrive at the portals of genuine movie-making energy, says Sreehari Nair.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances