Plot to kill Pannun: Accused may be extradited to US





However, the extradition of Gupta, still requires the approval of Czech Justice Minister Pavel Blazek, the publication reported.





Gupta was detained in Prague in June last year on the basis of a bilateral US-Czech extradition treaty.





According to the Czech news website, Gupta is now in Prague's Pankrac prison.





The Prague high court upheld the ruling made by the first-instance court during a closed hearing this week.





Referring to Pannun, Gupta's lawyer, Petr Slepicka in his argument at the Prague high court stated, "In the opinion of the Indian government, he threatens the security of the Republic of India and is a comparable threat to it as Osama bin Laden is to the USA," reported Seznam Zpravy. -- ANI

A Czech court has ruled that Prague can extradite to the United States, the 52-year-old Indian man, Nikhil Gupta, who is accused by the United States of involvement in the alleged attempt to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Czech-based media outletreported, citing judicial database Infosoud.