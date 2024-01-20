Plot to kill Pannun: Accused may be extradited to US

Plot to kill Pannun: Accused may be extradited to USJanuary 20, 2024 11:18
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
A Czech court has ruled that Prague can extradite to the United States, the 52-year-old Indian man, Nikhil Gupta, who is accused by the United States of involvement in the alleged attempt to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Czech-based media outlet Seznam Zpravy reported, citing judicial database Infosoud.
However, the extradition of Gupta, still requires the approval of Czech Justice Minister Pavel Blazek, the publication reported.
Gupta was detained in Prague in June last year on the basis of a bilateral US-Czech extradition treaty.
According to the Czech news website, Gupta is now in Prague's Pankrac prison.
The Prague high court upheld the ruling made by the first-instance court during a closed hearing this week.
Referring to Pannun, Gupta's lawyer, Petr Slepicka in his argument at the Prague high court stated, "In the opinion of the Indian government, he threatens the security of the Republic of India and is a comparable threat to it as Osama bin Laden is to the USA," reported Seznam Zpravy. -- ANI