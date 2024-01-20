RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


On Ram temple event day, Rahul Gandhi will be at...
January 20, 2024  17:01
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be paying obeisance at the birthplace of Vaishnavite scholar Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam's Nagoan district on the day the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place, party leader Jairam Ramesh said here on Saturday.

Ramesh is accompanying Gandhi in the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur to Mumbai, which is on its third day in Assam.

"Everyone has been asking where will Rahul ji and the Yatra be on January 22. I want to tell everyone that on the morning of January 22, Rahul ji will be in Batadrawa Than, the birthplace of Sri Sri Sankardeva", Ramesh said at a press conference at Gobindapur in Lakhimpur district.
"Sankardeva had lived centuries ago but his life still touches crores of people. His ideals are more relevant today," he added.

On January 10, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had "respectfully declined" the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 and accused the BJP and the RSS of making it into a "political project" for electoral gain. -- PTI 
