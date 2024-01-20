North India continues to shiver; some flights and trains delayed due to fog





In New Delhi the minimum temperature recorded on Saturday was 8.5 degrees with dense fog conditions predicted for January 22 and January 23.





According to the Indian Meteorological Department, IGI Palam Airport reported 1100 m visibility.





"No dense fog is reported during the night at IGI," the IMD said.





However, low visibility was recorded in several parts of Northern India causing inconvenience to passengers travelling by train and air.





According to the IMD, Ambala in Haryana reported 200 visibility; Hissar 500; Delhi: Safdarjung 500 and Palam-1100.





As many as 11 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country, like Khajaraho-Kurushetra Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra, and Vasco-Nizamuddin Express, among others, were delayed due to dense fog conditions. -- ANI

The movement of commuters to and from the National Capital was affected on Saturday morning as some flights and trains were delayed due to low visibility amid dipping temperatures in Northern India.