New bank office in Ayodhya named...

With the consecration ceremony a couple of days away, the whole of Ayodhya is steeped in religious spirit. A new branch of a PSU bank that opened on Thursday in a building along the Ram Path in Ayodhya has been named the 'Ramjanmabhoomi' branch.





A redeveloped road that skirts its way off Ram Path, on the way to the Ram temple site, has been named Ramjanmabhoomi Path.





The bank's branch office, located in the vicinity, has been beautified with ornate lampposts and canopies with claddings on the side walls while a huge banner mounted on the wall bears an imposing image of the Ram temple along with the bank's name.





Near the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham railway station, another PSU bank has set up a huge hoarding that reads 'Ayodhya Nagari mey aapka swagat hai". It depicts silhouettes of the Ram temple, the city skyline and Lord Ram holding his bow.





The devotion to the deity is such that even commerce is not untouched by the spiritual feel in the holy city. Images of the grand temple is finding places even on visiting cards, posters, calendars and even signages.





Practically every company putting up posters in the city has depicted the Ram Temple in one way or the other.





In front of the new railway station building, an advertising firm has put up a call for hiring the space. But it is not an ordinary advertising space, as it contains a graphic image of Lord Ram and the new temple with a hashtag of '#AyodhyaKiGarima'.





Inside the food plaza of the building, an image of the temple adorns a poster behind the counter. Next to it, there is also a poster bearing an image of Lord Ram.





"Entire Ayodhya -- temples, buses, streets and even mobile phone caller tunes -- is getting 'Rammay' (immersed in the spirit of Lord Ram)," said Ajitesh Shukla, who works at a guest house located near Asharfi Bhawan.





Public sector undertaking BSNL has mounted a poster welcoming people to 'Prabhu Sri Ram ki Pawan Nagari Ayodhya', near a wall next to the Ramjanmabhoomi Path. -- PTI