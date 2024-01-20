RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Muslim man sends water from PoK for Ram temple event
January 20, 2024  20:16
image
A Muslim man collected holy water from the Sharda Peeth Kund in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and sent it to India via Britain, through a chain of carriers, to be used in the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.
 
Save Sharda Committee Kashmir (SSCK) founder Ravinder Pandita said the holy water had to take the circuitous route due to the suspension of postal services between India and Pakistan since the Balakote airstrikes after the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack.

"The holy water of the Sharda Kund at the Sharda Peeth PoK was collected by Tanveer Ahmed and his team. Our civil society member across the LoC (Line of Control) carried it to Islamabad, wherefrom it was sent to his daughter Maghribi in the UK.

"Maghribi, in turn, handed it over to Sonal Sher, a Kashmiri Pandit activist who came to Ahmedbad in India in August 2023. From there, it reached me in Delhi," Pandita said.

He said the holy water had to travel to Europe and back to subcontinent "all because postal services between India and Pakistan are temporarily suspended... after the Balakote operations."

The Sharda Sarvagnya Peeth is inaccessible since 1948 and the SSCK has formed a civil society across the LoC in PoK.

"They sent us soil, shilas and now water from the kund. It is a matter of pride that the same is being used in Ram Mandir pran pratishtha on January 22, 2024. This is second major event after the Sharda temple pran pratishtha on June 5 last year by the Shankracharya of Sringeri," he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held
Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held

A day after 12 students and two teachers were killed in a boat accident in Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat, three persons, including a manager of a contractor, have been arrested, said a police official on Friday.

Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes
Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes

The development comes amidst officials of the foreign ministries from the two sides exchanged goodwill messages.

Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath
Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath

Singh said the Modi government has changed the approach adopted by previous governments that the border areas are buffer zones between the plains and the potential adversary.

Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad
Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad

In selectors' radar, Kumar Kushagra gets maiden India A call-up against England Lions

Prannoy in semis; World No 1 An Se Young exits India Open with knee injury
Prannoy in semis; World No 1 An Se Young exits India Open with knee injury

Jia Min was happy to execute her plan but acknowledged that her opponent was not at her best shape.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances