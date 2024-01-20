MP poll drubbing: Congress serves notices to 150 leaders for 'anti-party' activities





The Madhya Pradesh Congress's disciplinary committee has issued show-cause notices to nearly 150 local leaders who allegedly indulged in "anti-party" activities during the November 2023 state assembly polls, where the opposition outfit faced severe drubbing, a functionary said.The notices, issued on Friday, are returnable in 10 days and those not giving satisfactory replies will face expulsion from the party, he said.





The state Congress's disciplinary committee met here on Friday.





In a press release, the disciplinary committee chief and MPCC treasurer Ashok Singh warned that the party will consider taking action against those who engaged in "anti-party" activities and failed to submit satisfactory reply within the stipulated time.





The Congress move comes more than a month after the assembly poll results were declared and is part of an exercise by the party to set its house in order before the general elections and send out a clear message that internal sabotage and indiscipline won't be tolerated.





The Congress's tough stance has mainly stemmed from a plethora of complaints it received from the majority of 164 nominees who lost the polls and blamed "internal sabotage" for their defeat.





"If we don't get satisfactory explanation from those who had been served notices, we are going to expel them," a senior Congress functionary told PTI.