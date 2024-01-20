RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi takes holy dip in 'Agni theerth' beach; prays at Rameswaram temple
January 20, 2024  17:58
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday worshipped at the Lord Ramanathaswamy temple inRameswaram after taking a holy dip at the 'Angi theerth' beach. 

Modi, who was seen wearing a rudraksha-mala, prayed in the Ramanathaswamy shrine, an ancient Shiva temple in Tamil Nadu. 

He was accorded traditional honours by priests. 

He also took part in 'Bhajans' performed in the shrine. 

The Shiva temple, tucked away in the Rameswaram island of Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, also has a connect to the Ramayana, as the Shiva linga in Rameswaram was installed by Shri Ram. 

Lord Ram and Sita Devi prayed here. 

After worshipping at the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchirappalli district, Modi arrived here by an Air Force chopper and was accorded a rousing reception by BJP workers and the local people. -- PTI
