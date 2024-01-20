Japan becomes fifth country to land on moon





The agency said it is currently receiving a signal from the lander, which is communicating as expected.





The uncrewed Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, mission landed just after 10:20 am ET Friday (12:20 am local time), according to telemetry data shared on JAXA's live broadcast.





Currently, the lander is operating on limited battery power, only expected to last several hours, and the JAXA team is analyzing the data to determine the cause of the solar cell issue and the next steps for the lander.





The solar cell issue may be because the spacecraft is not pointing in the intended direction, JAXA officials said.





According to CNN, there is still hope that as the solar angle changes on the moon, the solar cell may be able to charge again, but that may take some time and will depend on whether SLIM can survive the frigid lunar night, the team shared during a news conference. -- ANI

