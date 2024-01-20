RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


For Ram temple event, half-day for Delhi govt offices
January 20, 2024  16:35
image
Delhi government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. 
 
The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya will be held on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries in attendance. 

A Raj Niwas official said that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies and other undertakings on January 22 on account of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, A Delhi government officer said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued an order for the closure of government offices till 2.30 pm on January 22. -- PTI 
