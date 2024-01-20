RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED at Jharkhand CM's residence to question him
January 20, 2024  14:44
image
Amid tight security cover, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Saturday reached Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had earlier skipped seven summonses by the ED.

He finally gave his consent after the probe agency summoned him for the eighth time.

The ED sleuths reached Soren's residence around 1 pm and questioning will start soon, an official said.

The CISF, tasked with the security of the ED officials, are using high-resolution body cameras to keep track of activities around Soren's residence, he said. -- PTI 
