RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi govt to organise 3-day Ramlila from today ahead of Ram temple event
January 20, 2024  08:27
File image
File image
Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, the Delhi government on Friday announced it will organise a three-day Ramlila from Saturday. 

The announcement triggered a slugfest between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the ruling party claiming that the Centre denied permission to hold the event at the Bharat Mandapam and the Opposition party saying the venue is not allotted for religious events. 

From Saturday, a grand three-day Ramlila event is being organised. 

The special Ramlila that will go on till January 22 at the Pearey Lal Auditorium near ITO is free for everyone, a Delhi government statement said. 

The 'Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra' will present the live three-hour Ramlila performance from 4 pm to 7 pm, it said. 

The conclusion of the event will coincide with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held
Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held

A day after 12 students and two teachers were killed in a boat accident in Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat, three persons, including a manager of a contractor, have been arrested, said a police official on Friday.

Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes
Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes

The development comes amidst officials of the foreign ministries from the two sides exchanged goodwill messages.

Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath
Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath

Singh said the Modi government has changed the approach adopted by previous governments that the border areas are buffer zones between the plains and the potential adversary.

Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad
Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad

In selectors' radar, Kumar Kushagra gets maiden India A call-up against England Lions

'Discussed troops withdrawal': Maldivian FM after meeting Jaishankar
'Discussed troops withdrawal': Maldivian FM after meeting Jaishankar

The meeting between Jaishankar and Zameer in the Ugandan capital city of Kampala came amid an unease in the Maldives' bilateral ties with India.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances