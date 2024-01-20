Delhi govt to organise 3-day Ramlila from today ahead of Ram temple event





The announcement triggered a slugfest between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the ruling party claiming that the Centre denied permission to hold the event at the Bharat Mandapam and the Opposition party saying the venue is not allotted for religious events.





From Saturday, a grand three-day Ramlila event is being organised.





The special Ramlila that will go on till January 22 at the Pearey Lal Auditorium near ITO is free for everyone, a Delhi government statement said.





The 'Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra' will present the live three-hour Ramlila performance from 4 pm to 7 pm, it said.





The conclusion of the event will coincide with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. -- PTI

Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, the Delhi government on Friday announced it will organise a three-day Ramlila from Saturday.