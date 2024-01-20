Cop shot while chasing miscreants in MP; CM announce Rs 1 cr assistance





Head constable Rakesh Thakur died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur city of neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said.





Acting on a lead in a theft case, a police team was pursuing miscreants fleeing towards Chhindwara in an SUV on Thursday night, he said.





On noticing the police on Lakhanwada road, they turned their vehicle towards Seoni town and stopped near Bamhodi, when a team led by Thakur spotted them, the official said.





"One of the four accused opened fire with his pistol and the bullet hit Thakur on his chest. Three of the accused were nabbed on the spot, while the man who fired fled. Thakur was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Nagpur," he said. -- PTI

