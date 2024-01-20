RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cop shot while chasing miscreants in MP; CM announce Rs 1 cr assistance
January 20, 2024  08:55
File image
A head constable died after he was shot while chasing a group of miscreants in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, the police said on Friday. 

Head constable Rakesh Thakur died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur city of neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said. 

Acting on a lead in a theft case, a police team was pursuing miscreants fleeing towards Chhindwara in an SUV on Thursday night, he said. 

On noticing the police on Lakhanwada road, they turned their vehicle towards Seoni town and stopped near Bamhodi, when a team led by Thakur spotted them, the official said. 

"One of the four accused opened fire with his pistol and the bullet hit Thakur on his chest. Three of the accused were nabbed on the spot, while the man who fired fled. Thakur was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Nagpur," he said. -- PTI
