RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Central govt hospitals in Delhi to remain closed till 2.30 pm on Jan 22
January 20, 2024  21:59
image
All four central government-run hospitals, including AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, in Delhi will remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22, on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at Ram temple, barring critical and emergency services which will be functional.
   
According to an official notice by AIIMS, Delhi, the central government has declared January 22 as a half-day holiday till 2.30 pm.
 
"It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 2.30 pm on January 22. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them," it said.
 
"...all critical clinical services shall remain functional," it said.
 
All appointments are being rescheduled and critical clinical services will remain functional, an AIIMS official said.
 
If any patients come, we will try to accommodate them. Evening OPDs will be functioning, the official said.
 
According to a circular by Safdarjung Hospital, the registration timing of OPD services on January 22 (Monday) will be from 8 am to 10 am. 
 
"All registered patients should be attended to. Lab Services / Radiological Services will be available till 11:30 am. Pharmacy services will be running till noon," it said.
 
The circular stated that all elective operation theatres will remain closed.
 
"Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions on January 18 has declared a half-day closing (till 2.30 pm) on account of the Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya for all Central Government Offices," it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held
Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held

A day after 12 students and two teachers were killed in a boat accident in Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat, three persons, including a manager of a contractor, have been arrested, said a police official on Friday.

Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes
Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes

The development comes amidst officials of the foreign ministries from the two sides exchanged goodwill messages.

Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath
Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath

Singh said the Modi government has changed the approach adopted by previous governments that the border areas are buffer zones between the plains and the potential adversary.

Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad
Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad

In selectors' radar, Kumar Kushagra gets maiden India A call-up against England Lions

Prannoy in semis; World No 1 An Se Young exits India Open with knee injury
Prannoy in semis; World No 1 An Se Young exits India Open with knee injury

Jia Min was happy to execute her plan but acknowledged that her opponent was not at her best shape.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances