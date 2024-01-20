Allahabad University ordered to pay Rs 50K compensation for admission denial





Justice Ashutosh Srivastava said the university changed the rules of eligibility after the selection process for the MA in women studies course for the academic session 2022-2023 had begun.





The court asked the university to deposit Rs 50,000 as compensation to the student Ajay SIngh within a fortnight.





"The Allahabad University proceeded to change the rules of eligibility after the selection process had already commenced. The amended criteria could not be applied to the case of the petitioner," the court observed.





The petitioner had cleared the entrance examination for the course but the varsity administration rejected his candidature on grounds that he does not fulfil the criteria laid down by the university on June 25, 2022, which was notified on July 29, 2022.





The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the university is wrong to hold Singh ineligible for admission, saying the rules of the game could not have been changed after the game had begun.





He submitted that the online registration for the entrance test was held between June 11 and July 1. -- PTI

