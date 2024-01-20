RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Allahabad University ordered to pay Rs 50K compensation for admission denial
January 20, 2024  08:23
image
The Allahabad high court has directed the Allahabad University administration to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to a student who was not allowed to join its master's degree course even though he had cleared the entrance examination. 

Justice Ashutosh Srivastava said the university changed the rules of eligibility after the selection process for the MA in women studies course for the academic session 2022-2023 had begun. 

The court asked the university to deposit Rs 50,000 as compensation to the student Ajay SIngh within a fortnight. 

"The Allahabad University proceeded to change the rules of eligibility after the selection process had already commenced. The amended criteria could not be applied to the case of the petitioner," the court observed. 

The petitioner had cleared the entrance examination for the course but the varsity administration rejected his candidature on grounds that he does not fulfil the criteria laid down by the university on June 25, 2022, which was notified on July 29, 2022. 

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the university is wrong to hold Singh ineligible for admission, saying the rules of the game could not have been changed after the game had begun. 

He submitted that the online registration for the entrance test was held between June 11 and July 1. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held
Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held

A day after 12 students and two teachers were killed in a boat accident in Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat, three persons, including a manager of a contractor, have been arrested, said a police official on Friday.

Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes
Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes

The development comes amidst officials of the foreign ministries from the two sides exchanged goodwill messages.

Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath
Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath

Singh said the Modi government has changed the approach adopted by previous governments that the border areas are buffer zones between the plains and the potential adversary.

Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad
Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad

In selectors' radar, Kumar Kushagra gets maiden India A call-up against England Lions

'Discussed troops withdrawal': Maldivian FM after meeting Jaishankar
'Discussed troops withdrawal': Maldivian FM after meeting Jaishankar

The meeting between Jaishankar and Zameer in the Ugandan capital city of Kampala came amid an unease in the Maldives' bilateral ties with India.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances