RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
3 Naxals including two women killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
January 20, 2024  15:22
image
Three Naxals including two women cadres were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning, police said.
  
The skirmish took place around 8 am in the Belam Gutta hills under the Basaguda police station limits, more than 400 km from state capital Raipur, said a senior police official.

Personnel of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and `Commando Battalion for Resolute Action' (CoBRA), an elite unit of the CRPF, were out on an anti-Naxal operation in the area, he said.

Security forces had received intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxal cadres of the Madded Area Committee including senior leaders Vinod Verma, Raju Punem, Vishwanath and Guddu Telam in the Balam Nedra forest, the official said. 

After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of three Naxals including two women were recovered from the spot, he said.

A cache of explosives and weapons, Naxal uniforms, literature and other items were also seized from the encounter site.

The identity of the slain Naxals is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that a search operation is underway in nearby areas. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held
Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held

A day after 12 students and two teachers were killed in a boat accident in Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat, three persons, including a manager of a contractor, have been arrested, said a police official on Friday.

Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes
Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes

The development comes amidst officials of the foreign ministries from the two sides exchanged goodwill messages.

Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath
Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath

Singh said the Modi government has changed the approach adopted by previous governments that the border areas are buffer zones between the plains and the potential adversary.

Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad
Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad

In selectors' radar, Kumar Kushagra gets maiden India A call-up against England Lions

SEE: Face of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya temple revealed
SEE: Face of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya temple revealed

The new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances