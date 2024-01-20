RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


14 couples to be 'Yajmans' for Ayodhya event
January 20, 2024  19:45
image
As many as 14 couples from various parts of the country will perform the duty of 'yajmans' (hosts) during the Ram temple consecration ceremony here on January 22.

Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that according to the information given by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust the rituals commenced on January 16 and Saturday was the fifth day.
 
"A temple worship has comprehensive rituals under the Hindu religion. There are a number of 'adhivaas," he told PTI on Saturday.

"In the main 'pran pratistha' puja, 14 couples will be participating. They are from the north, east, west, south and northeast part of India. They will be the 'mukhya yajmaan' (main hosts)," he said.  

The 'yajman' list contains the name of Ramchandra Kharadi from Udaipur; Ram Kui Jemi from Assam; Gurucharan Singh Gill from Jaipur; Krishna Mohan from Hardoi; Ramesh Jain from Multani; Adalarasan from Tamil Nadu and Vitthal Rao Kamnle from Maharashtra. 

Mahadev Rao Gaikwad from Ghumantu Samaj Trust in Maharashtra's Latur; Lingaraj Basavraj from Karnataka; Dilip Valmiki from Lucknow; Anil Chaudhary from the family of Dom Raja; Kailash Yadav from Kashi; Arun Chowdhury from Palwal in Haryana and Kavindra Pratap Singh from Kashi are also in the list. 

"They will be participating with their wives in the ceremony. There is widespread participation ('sahbhaag'), and comprehensive puja is being held, as prescribed in religious texts," Ambekar said.
 
He said that people from all parts of the country wanted a temple constructed at the birthplace of Lord Ram. "A number of people struggled for it. People from different corners of the country were involved in various programmes and campaigns related to this."

"So many people want to be associated with the temple, because this is a historic moment. This is a festival of India, and a festival of unity for the Hindu society," he said.

The rituals performed on Saturday included the Ram idol being offered sugar and flowers sourced from different regions of the country. Some of these flowers have either arrived or are en route via special flights for a ritual known as "Pushpadhivaas". 
