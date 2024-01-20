RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
13 people killed in China school dormitory fire
January 20, 2024  11:21
image
At least 13 people were killed when a fire broke out in a school dormitory in central China's Henan province, the official media reported on Saturday. 

The fire at the Yingcai School in Henan's Yanshanpu village was reported to the local fire department at 11 pm local time Friday night, The People's Daily reported. 

Rescuers arrived at the scene quickly and the flames were extinguished at 11:38 pm. 

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead, the newspaper reported, adding that one person was injured. Local authorities are investigating the fire's cause. 

Fires and other deadly accidents are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held
Gujarat boat tragedy: 3 partners, manager among 6 held

A day after 12 students and two teachers were killed in a boat accident in Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat, three persons, including a manager of a contractor, have been arrested, said a police official on Friday.

Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes
Pak, Iran agree to de-escalate tension after missile strikes

The development comes amidst officials of the foreign ministries from the two sides exchanged goodwill messages.

Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath
Enemy hand? Disasters in border states need detailed study, says Rajnath

Singh said the Modi government has changed the approach adopted by previous governments that the border areas are buffer zones between the plains and the potential adversary.

Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad
Kumar Kushagra's surprise entry in India 'A' squad

In selectors' radar, Kumar Kushagra gets maiden India A call-up against England Lions

7 Cliches Of Movie Criticism & Reporting
7 Cliches Of Movie Criticism & Reporting

This isn't a hatchet job, and my excuse for the exercise is my feeling that when you invert some of the clichés mentioned here, you might just arrive at the portals of genuine movie-making energy, says Sreehari Nair.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances